Fair weather and light winds expected across the UAE

Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology forecasted fair to partly cloudy conditions across the country over the coming days, with light to moderate winds and calm seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Today’s weather is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds forming eastward by the afternoon. The evening and early morning hours may turn humid over some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of mist formation.
On Sunday, October 26, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with a possibility of convective cloud formation over eastern regions that could bring isolated rainfall. Conditions are expected to be humid overnight and into Monday morning, with fog or mist likely in some areas. Winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, occasionally fresh, reaching speeds of up to 35 km/h.
Similar patterns will continue through Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and potential rainfall over eastern and southern areas. Humidity is expected to rise at night and early morning, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist.
By Wednesday, October 29, the weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with scattered clouds over the east and south possibly producing light rain. Winds are forecast to stay light to moderate, occasionally fresh, while the sea will range from slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and remain slight in the Oman Sea.
