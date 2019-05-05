Dubai: The first few days of Ramadan in the UAE will be fair in general, with mostly sunny skies and a drop in temperature in some areas.

The heat will be a bit bearable for those fasting on the first day of Ramadan if it falls on Monday as the mercury is expected to drop from a maximum of 39C on Sunday to a maximum of 32C on Monday in Dubai and 33C in Sharjah.

A one to two-degree drop is also expected in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah with highs of 36C to 37C on Monday and Tuesday from 39C on Sunday.

Internal areas meanwhile will be much hotter at highs of 41C and 42C in Mezaira, Rezeen and Al Quaa.

Light to moderate winds, freshening by afternoon over the sea, might kick up dust over some exposed areas on Monday and similar conditions are expected on Tuesday during daytime.

By Wednesday, relative humidity will increase at night and early morning, giving rise to chances of fog and mist formation especially in the northern parts of UAE. Drivers are advised to exercise caution while on the road.

The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough at times and Oman Sea will be slight to moderate on Monday and Tuesday.