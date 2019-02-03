Dubai: Motorists were advised to take extra caution on Sunday as unstable weather affected the country ranging from severe sand clouds to rainfall.
Earlier on Sunday morning, the police wing of Abu Dhabi Police rescued an Emirati motorist who was involved in a collision on the Al Maddam - Al Shuwaib Road in Al Ain.
The Emirati man sustained serious injuries in the traffic accident and was transferred to hospital for treatment.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an amber alert as sand and dust blew all the way from the eastern coast to the inland areas of Abu Dhabi. The weather is expected to remain cloudy and dusty throught the day.
“Weather conditions will be unstable and will be accompanied with rainfall scattered across the country, with a dip in temperatures,” said the NCM.
Motorists should also exercise caution and avoid overtaking other vehicles while driving in reduced visibility conditions.
Residents took to social media to post videos of Sunday’s weather, as the sandstorm took everyone by surprise.
Moderate to heavy rainfall was also reported in the areas of Abu Dhabi over Al Aryam Island and Al Dabiyyah.
In a statement early on Sunday, the NCM said strong winds with a speed of 55km/h will affect the sea, raising wave heights to 6-10 feet from 3am Sunday until 3am on Monday.
The outlook is cloudy in general, with rainfall over scattered areas and a significant drop in temperature. Moderate winds are expected to rush through the Emirates, causing a wash of dust and sand in some areas. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be rough.
NCMS tweeted about areas that are experiencing cloud formation.
The centre also tweeted about light to moderate rain that is expected in some parts of the UAE on Sunday, including in parts of Sharjah, Ajman, etc.