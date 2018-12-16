Dubai: The UAE will have fair to partly cloudy weather during the day in general on Monday and Tuesday but humid by night and early morning.
Mist might form on Monday over some western areas while fog or mist formation is expected over some internal areas on Tuesday night and early morning due to relative humidity that could reach up to 85 per cent, forecasters said.
Winds will be light to moderate with speeds of 15km/h to 25km/h, with gusts of 36km/h on Monday, similar conditions are expected the next day.
Temperature is expected to drop on Tuesday and Wednesday as moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening over the sea, will affect the country with speeds of 15km/h to 30km/h, reaching 45km/h at times over the sea.
The mercury will drop from an average of 17-28 degrees C on Monday to 15-26 degrees C on Tuesday. Sharjah’s 15-27 degrees C will drop to 13-25 degrees C on Tuesday.
The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be slight to moderate on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Arabian Gulf will be rough while the Oman Sea will remain the same.