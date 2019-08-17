Dusty and humid weather. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dusty skies during the day and high humidity levels at night are expected today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the skies will be partly cloudy across the UAE.

The relative humidity will be high especially during the night and early Sunday morning, over coastal and internal areas. High humidity levels can cause fog and mist formation so drivers are expected to take necessary precautions due to low visibility on the road.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 37- 45°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 31 – 34 °C throughout the emirates.

Abu Dhabi is expected to be the warmest out of the emirates. Due to high temperatures, if you are planning to go outdoors during the day, take necessary precautions.

Carry an umbrella to protect yourself from direct sunlight, stay hydrated and avoid wearing heavy clothing.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 16-30 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.