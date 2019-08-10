Partly cloudy skies, humid weather expected until Wednesday in some regions of Emirates

Dusty conditions in Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Heavy rainfall was experienced in Umm Gafa, Saa, Malaqet and Khatam Al Shaklah — all in Al Ain — today in the afternoon, with hazy and dusty conditions persisting in other parts of the UAE over the past few days.

In its weather forecast today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expected partly cloudy skies with a probability of some convective clouds — usually associated with rainfall — forming in the eastern and southern regions by Sunday afternoon.

NCM also forecast light-to-moderate winds, freshening at times causing suspended and blowing dust. The seas will be slight-to-moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Meanwhile, the coastal areas of UAE — where all the major cities are located — will see highs of 41 to 46 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels hovering between 65 and 80 per cent.

Cloudy and hazy weather is expected to last till Wednesday, affecting visibility.