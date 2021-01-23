Dubai: A thick cloud of dust covering parts of UAE is causing deterioration in visibility on the roads across the country.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), on Saturday afternoon, warned that winds are causing dust and sand to be suspended into the air in the eastern and northern regions of the country, like in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
An NCM official told Gulf News that the dusty conditions are being caused by the wind moving from the Oman Sea towards the northern parts of the UAE, carrying dust and sand into the internal areas.
Horizontal visibility is expected for to decrease to less than 3000 metres at times.
Drivers must take necessary precautions on the road due to poor conditions, the NCM has warned.
Hazy weather conditions are expected to last till early morning on Sunday.
The sea in the Arabian Gulf is also rough due to the winds, with wave height reaching up to 8 feet. The NCM had earlier issued a yellow alert due to the rough conditions.
According to the NCM official, there is a slight increase in temperatures expected on Sunday.
As for the rest of the coming week, the temperatures are expected to drop on Monday and Tuesday, due to the change in the wind direction, switching from northeasterly to northwesterly.
Foggy conditions are expected on Tuesday morning, returning on Wednesday night and early morning on Thursday.
The sea is expected to gradually get calmer as the week progresses.