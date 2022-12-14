Dubai: Get your sweaters and umbrellas out as UAE residents can expect chilly temperatures and rain in some parts of the country on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be clear to partly cloudy associated with some convective clouds especially eastwards, coastal areas and over the islands, such as in Fujairah, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, the NCM reported.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Thursday morning in some internal areas.
Dubai is currently at 22°C with sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The sea is expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf.