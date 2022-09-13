Dubai: Be careful if you are heading out for work as foggy conditions hit parts of the UAE early morning on Tuesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy, with some clouds associated with rain over the eastern region by the afternoon, such as in Fujairah.
The NCM issued a red alert in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah due to the mist formation and reduced visibility.
Abu Dhabi Police wanred drivers to drive carefully and speed limits were reduced in some parts of the Emirate.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation in coastal areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Temperatures are expected to be hot. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 45°C. Dubai is currently at 26°C with foggy skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.