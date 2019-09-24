The National Centre of Meteorology stressed that the tropical storm will not impact UAE

Tropical storm Hikaa is expected to hit southern Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorates with heavy winds and rainfall on Tuesday afternoon. Image Credit: Supplied

Also in this package Cyclonic storm 'Hikka to reach Oman coast by Sept 25: Indian Meteorological Department

Dubai: Tropical cyclone Hikaa has made its way over the Arabian Sea and is expected to affect several areas of Oman’s coastline by Tuesday afternoon.

According to Oman authorities, the tropical storm is expected to hit south of Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorates with heavy winds and rainfall.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) in Oman took to Twitter to announce details of the upcoming storm and warned residents to take precautions and stay away from low areas, in addition to avoid crossing through wadis.

As of 11am on September 24, the storm was located about 80 kilometres away from Masirah Island with the closest convective clouds band 30 km from the island.

“The tropical storm continues to move westward towards the coasts of Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorates, and the landfall is expected to be between Masirah Island and Ras Al Madraka by 3-7pm,” said PACA.

“The direct effects over Governorates of Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta will be starting from today afternoon, which will be associated with heavy rain ranging between 60 and 100 millilitres and gale winds ranging between 55 and 65 knots.”

The public authority advised the public to take the proper precautions, stay away from low lying areas, and cautioned fishermen and sea-goers to avoid venturing out into the sea.

Tropical storm Hikaa will not directly affect the UAE, stressed the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), but will result in "sea water surge over the Eastern coast with high tide period, especially on Wednesday morning."