Forecasters warn against low visibility, ask people to avoid areas of flash floods

People enjoy the breezy and cloudy weather in Dubai Mall, Dubai. 14th January 2020. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: As light to moderate rain fell over the emirates of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain on Tuesday, weather forecasters warned of poor visibility, blowing dust kicked up by winds, and rough seas.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Wednesday’s weather could also bring a chance of lighting, thunder and hail.

Temperatures are forecasted to dip significantly, especially over the mountains, where there is a chance of freezing rain on the peaks. The lowest temperature on Tuesday was 2.7C on Jebel Jais, the country’s highest peak in Ras Al Khaihmah.

The mercury will hover between 14C and 20C in the coastal and internal areas, and range 5C to 12C in the mountains.

Weather alert

NCM cautioned about poor visibility, advising motorists to drive carefully and stay away from areas of flash floods.

Wednesday is expected to see cloudy to partly cloudy weather, with a chance of rainfall during the daytime, especially over the islands, some coastal, northern and eastern areas.

The seas were forecasted to be rough, especially northward, becoming moderate by Wednesday night in the Arabian Gulf but staying rough in the Oman Sea.

Look ahead

The skies on Thursday are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, in general. The relative humidity will increase during Thursday night and Friday morning. By late Friday night, and into Saturday morning, there is a chance of fog formation.

Weather dynamics

NCM on Tuesday said a cold air mass from the northeast coincided with a low pressure system from the east, forming clouds in the eastern and northern areas that extended gradually towards the coastal and internal areas.