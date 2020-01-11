On mountain tops, there is a chance of freezing rain and snow

Dubai: After Saturday’s heavy rains, a cold air mass and clouds could bring more rain – possibly even freezing rain and snow on mountain tops – in some areas of the UAE today [Sunday], according to weather forecasters.

The National Centre of Meteorology said in its weather bulletin that unstable weather and a significant drop in temperature was expected today [Sunday] in some regions, with seas expected to be rough or very rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Temperatures could dip to 16 degrees celsius in the coastal areas and 8 degrees celsius in the mountainous regions, climbing to 19C to 11C, respectively.

Tomorrow [Monday], skies are forecast to be partly cloudy to cloudy over the islands, and some coastal and eastern areas, with a chance of light rainfall during daytime. Fresh north-westerly winds over the sea could see waters becoming rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.