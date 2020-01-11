Dubai: After Saturday’s heavy rains, a cold air mass and clouds could bring more rain – possibly even freezing rain and snow on mountain tops – in some areas of the UAE today [Sunday], according to weather forecasters.
The National Centre of Meteorology said in its weather bulletin that unstable weather and a significant drop in temperature was expected today [Sunday] in some regions, with seas expected to be rough or very rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Temperatures could dip to 16 degrees celsius in the coastal areas and 8 degrees celsius in the mountainous regions, climbing to 19C to 11C, respectively.
Tomorrow [Monday], skies are forecast to be partly cloudy to cloudy over the islands, and some coastal and eastern areas, with a chance of light rainfall during daytime. Fresh north-westerly winds over the sea could see waters becoming rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.
Similar conditions were expected to prevail until Tuesday as well.