Dubai: If you are planning to head to the beach on Monday, be careful as rough seas are expected, especially in Abu Dhabi.
The sea is expected to be rough westwards, in the coast in Abu Dhabi, gradually becoming calmer in the afternoon Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy associated with some convective clouds especially eastwards and northwards with a chance of rainfall, such as in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, the NCM reported.
Temperatures are expected to decrease across the UAE. Dubai is currently at 25°C with sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Tuesday morning over internal areas.