Dubai: It will be partly cloudy across the UAE on Wednesday. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be partly cloudy in general to cloudy at times with some convective clouds formation associated with rainfall over some Eastern and internal areas and extending to some coastal areas and islands.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 28-32°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 15-21°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-30°C, and 18-24°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 60-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate, might be rough at times with clouds in Arabian gulf and slight to moderate in Oman sea