Dubai: Missing UAE rains? Next week, some parts of the country will see cloudy weather and rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has announced.

Forecasting a change in the weather situation over the country, the NCM issued an alert for Monday, November 21 to Wednesday, November 23.

According to the alert: "The country is affected by a surface low pressure system extending from the South East accompanied with humid Southeasterly and Northeasterly winds. Combined with an extension of an upper air low pressure system from the west accompanied with cold air mass, clouds will flow from the west towards the country at intervals."

An NCM official said: "The weather from Monday to Wednesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times associated with some convective clouds especially Eastward and Northwards. Clouds will extend over some coastal and western areas and over the islands. This will result in a chance of light to moderate rainfall that may be heavy at times over these areas over spaced out time intervals."

Weekend weather: Partly cloudy with a decrease in temperatures

The NCM also said that a gradual decrease in temperatures is expected this weekend. "On Saturday the weather will be humid with a probability of fog or mist formation by morning over some internal and coastal areas. It will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times especially Westward and over the coasts, with a gradual decrease in temperatures.

"Light to moderate Southeasterly winds at a speed of 15 to 25 km/hr reaching 40 km/hr, becoming to Northwesterly, will cause blowing dust at times. Moderate to rough conditions are expected over the sea in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea," the weather forecast said.

On Sunday, the weather will be partly cloudy and hazy at times. Low clouds are expected to appear over some Northern and Eastern areas. These clouds might be convective, the NCM added.