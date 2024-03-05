Dubai: UAE residents woke up to overcast skies and cool weather on Tuesday morning. While heavy to moderate showers fell across different parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah last night, downpours continued overnight in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.
Hailstones fell in many parts of Al Ain according to weather updates by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
A yellow alert indicates that rainy clouds have covered the entire country, however, amber alerts show contineued chance for heavy rain in parts of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.
Instagram page @storm_ae, which shares weather videos from across the country shared videos of hail in Al Ain.
According to the NCM: [Today the weather will be] Dusty and cloudy, accompanied by convective clouds, with rainfall over scattered areas of the country, and a decrease in temperatures."
While there will be a drop in temperatures early morning, maximum temperatures will be in the range of 25 to 30°C in coastal and internal areas by afternoon.
The NCM said that humidity will increase by night and on Wednesday morning with a probability of mist formation.
The forecast also warns drivers of moderate to strong winds, causing sand and dust storms at times, reducing horizontal visibility on roads.
The sea will be moderate to rough with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.