Dubai: Sunny to partly cloudy weather will continue in most parts of the UAE on Monday. However, areas in the eastern parts of the country will see cloudy skies again with a chance of rainfall.
According to the NCM: "Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times. Clouds will appear Eastward may be convective by afternoon."
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country, to conduct cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall in the region.
Scattered rainfall was reported in Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday evening.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 41-45°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32-37°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday afternoon was 45.6°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 3:15pm.
Expect a slight breeze through the day. The NCM in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime."
Fog on Tuesday morning
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 85-90 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The NCM added: "Humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas."
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf, with moderate waves at times. And, relatively calm conditions expected in the Oman Sea.