Dubai: Sunny to partly cloudy weather will continue in most parts of the UAE on Monday. However, areas around Al Ain and Fujairah will see cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall.
According to the NCM: "[The weather will be] Fair to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds eastward and southward."
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country, to conduct cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall in the region.
Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 42-46°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32-37°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday afternoon was 46.7°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 1.45pm.
If you are stepping outdoors, beware, moderate to strong winds during the day will cause blowing dust. The NCM in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times and strong with clouds causing blowing sand and dust."
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 90-95 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.