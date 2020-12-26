UAE residents can expect pleasant weather conditions, with partly cloudy skies, today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy at times.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 20– 30, reaching 45 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 21-25°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 10-14°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 20-24°C, and 12-16°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-70 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be very rough to rough by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.
The NCM warned: “ Fresh Northwesterly winds with rough to very rough sea, the wave is 2-3 feet onshore, 7-11 feet offshore until 9.00 am”, today.