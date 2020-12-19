UAE residents can expect pleasant weather across the country with a chance of scattered rainfall in some areas of Abu Dhabi.
The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology has said that the weather across the country will be “partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal, Northern and Eastern areas with a chance of light rainfall”.
There is a probability of light rain during the daytime, and temperatures are expected to decrease slightly.
The NCM also reported that the lowest temperature recorded today was 6.3°C at 6.45am, in the Raknah region.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24 -29°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 13-16°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-27°C, and 21-24°C in the mountainous areas.
The NCM also added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-70 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough by late night and Sunday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.