The UAE residents woke up to a pleasant morning today, with cloudy skies across the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology’s daily weather forecast, there is a chance of rainfall in some areas of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and other northern emirates.
The NCM has said that the weather will be “partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over some areas, especially over the coastal and northern areas.”
Light rainfall was reported in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region overnight, as cloud cover moved from the Arabian Sea towards the mainland.
Instagram account @storm_ae shared few videos of the rain on Dubai- Al Ain road and Ras Al Khaimah on the Tuesday night and in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Maximum temperature in the internal parts of the country is expected to be between 25-30°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 15-19°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 24-29°C, and 17-23°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 - 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Humidity will be high, at 70-95 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman sea.