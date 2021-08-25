Dubai: As temperatures across the country begin to gradually decrease, eastern parts of the country will continue to see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall. Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime. Clouds will appear eastward might be convective clouds by afternoon.
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country, to conduct cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall in the region.
Heavy to moderate rainfall was reported in Al Ain and internal parts of Sharjah on Tuesday evening.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 41-46°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 40-44°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32-37°C.
The maximum temperature recorded yesterday afternoon was 46.6°C in Al Jazeera B.G (Al Dhafrah Area) at 2:15pm.
If you are stepping outdoors, beware, as light to moderate winds during daytime will cause blowing dust. The NCM said in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand."
The NCM added: "[The weather will be] Humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas."
Relative humidity is expected to hit 80-85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.