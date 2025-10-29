GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Cloudy skies, rain, and cooler weather expected across UAE today

Temperatures dip to the mid-30s across parts of the UAE

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Cloudy skies, rain, and cooler weather expected across UAE today

Dubai: Cloudy weather and rainfall are expected in eastern parts of the country today, extending between Fujairah and Al Ain, and surrounding regions. According to the National Center of Meteorology, UAE skies will be looking generally partly cloudy, especially eastwards. These clouds may become convective with time.

While the temperatures are lowering, humidity levels remain high in the UAE. Humidity was especially high today morning in coastal areas. The NCM added: "Humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas." The relative humidity is also expected to hit 90 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.

In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 35-38°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 33-38°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 22-28°C. The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday afternoon was 38.3 °C in Al Dhaid (Sharjah) at 1:45pm.

Expect strong winds to cause dust and sand to blow across exposed areas, the NCM warned. Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18-28km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

Similar weather conditions are expected for the rest of the week ahead.The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The incident occurred during the family’s regular weekend get-together, a tradition they observed every Friday.

Two-year-old dies in Fujairah swimming pool

2h ago3m read
RTA warns of expected delays on Airport Road this Sunday. Picture used for illustrative purposes

UAE traffic alert: Expect delays on Dubai airport road

1m read
Pitbull is ready to take Dubai by storm in December.

Pitbull in Dubai 2025: Dates, tickets and info

1m read
Red and yellow fog alerts issued over parts of UAE

Red and yellow fog alerts issued over parts of UAE

2m read