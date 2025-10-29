Cloudy skies, rain, and cooler weather expected across UAE today

Temperatures dip to the mid-30s across parts of the UAE
Dubai: Cloudy weather and rainfall are expected in eastern parts of the country today, extending between Fujairah and Al Ain, and surrounding regions. According to the National Center of Meteorology, UAE skies will be looking generally partly cloudy, especially eastwards. These clouds may become convective with time.
While the temperatures are lowering, humidity levels remain high in the UAE. Humidity was especially high today morning in coastal areas. The NCM added: "Humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas." The relative humidity is also expected to hit 90 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 35-38°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 33-38°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 22-28°C. The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday afternoon was 38.3 °C in Al Dhaid (Sharjah) at 1:45pm.
Expect strong winds to cause dust and sand to blow across exposed areas, the NCM warned. Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18-28km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.
Similar weather conditions are expected for the rest of the week ahead.The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.
