Dubai: It’s a cloudy start to the week for UAE residents with a chance of slight showers in some parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and northern areas, such as Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, with a chance of rainfall.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Tuesday morning over internal areas.
Dubai is currently at 26°C with partly cloudy skies.
The sea is expected to be slightly rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.