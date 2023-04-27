Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies and light showers in some parts of the country on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be clear to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially over some western and eastern areas, with a chance of light rainfall. Showers are expected in parts of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. Such conditions are expected until Friday.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15–25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 40°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 16°C. Dubai is currently at 25°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.