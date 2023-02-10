Dubai: Low clouds covered the skies of Dubai on Friday morning. The Met Office in the UAE issued weather alerts for strong winds and dust in parts of the UAE on Friday morning. While there is no rain forecast for this weekend, the National Center of Meteorology said that cloudy weather is expected through the day on Friday, and on Saturday morning.
According to the NCM: "The country is seeing a surface high pressure system from the West and a surface low pressure system from the East, accompanied with an extension of high pressure system in the upper air."
A sharp dip in temperatures was seen early on Friday mroning with the lowest temperature falling to 3.9 degrees Celsius early Friday morning.
Today, maximum temperatures in the country will reach 24 to 26 degrees Celsius. While minimum temperatures will be around 19 to 21 degrees Celsius.