Dubai: Cloudy days are in store as temperatures remain relatively stable over the next three days.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that although temperatures are not likely to go down, the weather will become cooler due to moderate northwesterly winds that will affect parts of the country, especially over the eastern coast.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NCM said that wave height is expected to reach between 4 to 6 feet, peaking up to 7 feet high, until 10am today. High waves will also affect the coastline on Wednesday with the NCM cautioning residents to "be on the look out if you go for outdoor activities".
According to its three-day forecast, the NCM said that the weather until Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy, especially over eastern areas, with high levels of humidity across some western internal areas reaching 85 per cent by night and into the early morning.
Although the probability of rain is slim, residents will still be able to enjoy the cooler weather as maximum temperatures will reach 29 °C along coastal and internal areas with lows of 15 °C.
The towns located near the mountain region, such as in Ras Al Khaimah, will have the lowest temperatures in general ranging from a minimum of 10 °C at night and 22 °C at midday.
The UAE weather bureau also warned sea-goers of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf as a result of strong winds that will reach up to 42 km/h.