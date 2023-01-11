Dubai: UAE residents can expect a “significant” drop in temperatures and rain in some parts of the country on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some eastern and northern areas, with a probability of rainfall. Showers are expected in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are going to prevail with a predication of rain until Sunday.
It’s also time to get your sweaters out along with your umbrellas as the NCM said that the country will see a significant decrease in temperatures. Maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 23-26°C. Internal areas will see temperatures between 24-27°C, and mountainous regions, 20-16°C.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. Moderate to strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get stronger as the cloud activity increases and the sea is expected to be rough at times.