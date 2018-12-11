Dubai: Humid evenings and early mornings area back in the UAE that could give rise to fog or mist formation in parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday while chances of rain are forecast this weekend, forecasters say.
Internal areas might be foggy or misty on Wednesday and Thursday as relative humidity could reach 85 per cent in areas such as Rezeen, Owtaid and Al Wathbah.
During the day, the skies will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy to cloudy in general.
Light to moderate Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times, with a speed of 15km/hr to 28km/hr, reaching 38km/hr, on Wednesday.
Maximum temperature will range 26C-27C in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah while Fujairah will have higher temperatures at a maximum of 28C and 29C on Wednesday and Thursday.
Abu Dhabi will be relatively cooler with an average minimum temperature of 17C to 18C while Dubai and Sharjah will have 21C to 23 on the same days.
The Arabian Gulf will be rough becoming moderate by night on Wednesday and Thursday with waves reaching 6ft offshore. Oman Sea will be moderate.
Rain clouds might form over the eastern and northern areas on Friday while scattered clouds that could bring rain are expected on Saturday.
The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity.