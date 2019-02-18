Dubai: There is a chance for a stray shower or light drizzle on Tuesday evening over parts of UAE, especially the northern and eastern ones, forecasters said.
The UAE will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times on Tuesday with moderate westerly to northwesterly winds that could become fresh to strong by evening with gusts of 55km/h.
A slight increase in average minimum temperature is expected by around 1 to 2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday from Monday at 18C to 19C, but this will drop by Wednesday to lows of 14C in Dubai to 17C in Abu Dhabi.
Highs will also drop from the range of 24C to 25C on Tuesday to 22C to 23C the next day.
Hazy conditions will prevail on Wednesday due to fresh northwesterly wind that could cause visibility to deteriorate due to blown dust and sand.
The Arabian Gulf Sea will be moderate to rough becoming very rough by late night on Tuesday and Wednesday while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough on Tuesday and rough on Wednesday.