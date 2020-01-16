NAT 200116 RAK flood 4-1579200579036
Image Credit:
Also in this package

Ras Al Khaimah: The body of an Indian driver, who went missing after flash floods in Wadi Al Beah last week, was found in the Ghamdha area in Oman on Thursday, Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed.

Police said the body was found after six days of searching.

NAT 200116 RAK flood 2-1579200575414

Rescue teams from Ras Al Khaimah Police, Dubai Police and Oman coordinated the rescue efforts to find the person from January 11.

NAT 200116 RAK flood 3-1579200577236

Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the man drowned in the Wadi Al Beah after his car was swept away by flash floods.

Major General Al Nuaimi said the body was found stuck in rocks on the shores of the Ghamdha region.

NAT 200116 RAK flood 1-1579200573558
Image Credit:
View gallery as list