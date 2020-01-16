The body was found stuck in rocks on the shores of the Ghamdha region

Ras Al Khaimah: The body of an Indian driver, who went missing after flash floods in Wadi Al Beah last week, was found in the Ghamdha area in Oman on Thursday, Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed.

Police said the body was found after six days of searching.

Rescue teams from Ras Al Khaimah Police, Dubai Police and Oman coordinated the rescue efforts to find the person from January 11.

Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the man drowned in the Wadi Al Beah after his car was swept away by flash floods.