Dubai: Be careful if you are going out this morning as UAE residents can expect dusty conditions on Thursday, especially during the day.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy and dusty during the daytime. Low clouds are expected over some eastern areas.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Friday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation in some coastal and internal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
The sea is expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf.