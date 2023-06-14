Dubai: If you are planning to head to the beach on Wednesday, be careful as the sea is expected to be rough due to strong winds.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be dusty and partly cloudy at times especially eastwards. The clouds are expected to be convective and there is a probability of light rainfall in the afternoon in areas such as Fujairah.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, especially over the sea at night and Friday morning, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderately calm, increasingly becoming rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough at night in the Oman Sea. Waves with a height of seven feet are expected to form offshore. The NCM issued a yellow alert due to the rough conditions at sea.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially over the sea, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 46°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 24°C. Dubai is currently at 32°C with mostly sunny skies