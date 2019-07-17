Dubai. The skies are expected to be clear to partly cloudy in some areas, today. Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Clint Egbert

Dubai: The weather conditions today are not conducive to a beach day; the weather bureau has warned residents about rough conditions at sea.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the sea will be rough due to winds that are expected to repeatedly blow. Waves with a height of 5-7 feet are expected to form offshore.

Residents are warned to “be on the lookout” if they are planning activities at the beach. The rough conditions are expected to last until 11pm on Wednesday, July 17.

The skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy in some areas, especially in the eastern region of the UAE like Fujairah.

The humidity is likely to increase at night and early morning tomorrow, July 18. High humidity levels are expected to cause mist and fog formation, especially in internal and coastal areas towards the north of the UAE.

Fog and mist can hinder visibility on the road drivers are urged to take necessary precautions.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 36- 41°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 28 – 32 °C throughout the emirates.