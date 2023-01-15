Sharjah: The Emirates Astronomical Society announced that the peak of the winter chill in the Gulf heritage calendar has begun, with the coming 10 days expected to be coldest.
The lowest temperature on Sunday in the UAE was 8.3C, recorded on Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 1am.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the Society, said temperatures could fall below 5C in the desert and below freezing at mountain peaks in the Arabian Peninsula.
Additionally, frost may form in the mornings and camels may suffer from cuts in their mouths due to drinking half-frozen water in the mornings.