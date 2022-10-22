Dubai: Pinoys (colloquial term for Filipinos) will showcase their culture at the ‘Wear Your Culture Pilipinas’ event happening this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at Al Ghurair Centre in Deira, Dubai.
Organisers said the two-day event will have a pop-up market featuring Filipino products and delicacies, workshops, kids’ arts and crafts, fashion show, clothes swap, as well as Filipino arts and products exhibit.
Love for Filipino music
Emirati hitmaker Alira, who last performed at the Philippine Independence Day celebration in Dubai, is likewise set to thrill fans anew with his own rendition of hit Filipino ballads.
Alira will also serve as a judge in the singing competition. His love for Filipino music has made him a regular fixture at Filipino cultural events. He also previously performed at a Dubai concert with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Filipino pop stars Yeng Constantino and KZ Tandingan.
Celebrating cultures
Alira sings flawlessly not only in Arabic and Filipino, but also in English, Hindi, Chinese and Japanese. Last year, he wowed the crowd at Expo 2020 Dubai where he launched his original song, We Are One, with nearly 100 backup performers of various nationalities who shared the stage with him.
Talking about his guesting at ‘Wear Your Culture Pilipinas’, Alira told Gulf News the upcoming event is not only about promoting Pinoy culture but also “celebrating various cultures in the UAE.”
“Culture is something to celebrate in a big way, particularly here in the UAE where we are truly a melting pot of cultures. I want to share music that connects and inspires people, regardless of who they are or where they come from. That is what the UAE stands for,” noted Alira, adding: "I am happy to be part of this event that celebrates one of the beloved expat communities in the UAE, and also one of my biggest supporters, the Filipinos.”