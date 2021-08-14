Dubai: Dubai’s Global Village attraction on Saturday revealed that for its upcoming Season 26 line-up, the all-new ‘Harbour Force Stunt Show’ will feature extreme water and double fly-board action stunts
For the latest season, which begins on October 26, the show’s cars will be joined by water-based stunts.
New adventure
Shaun Cornell, director of entertainment, Global Village, said: “Over the years, our stunt show has thrilled millions of guests, and every season we want to surprise them with new action-packed adventure. Harbour Force is the story of a demanding movie shoot at the Harbourside sound stage – jam-packed with back-flipping bikes, explosions, drifting, back-flipping bikes, and precision driving; plus LED cars, jet-ski stunts, fly-board action, and culminating in a 75ft water high dive…”
The Global Village stunt show attracted more than 250,000 guests during the Silver Jubilee Season alone, with 484 shows in total and three Guinness World Record titles.
VIP packs
Global Village has also confirmed that this year’s VIP packs will include ‘Wonder Points’ that can be used for entrance to the Harbour Force Stunt Show. More announcements about the new entertainment line-up are coming soon.