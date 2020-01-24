Dubai: A yacht docked at Dubai Marina caught fire on Friday morning. No injuries were reported after authorities immediately extinguished the blaze.
“This (Friday) morning, a fire was seen on a docked boat by the #DubaiMarina Yacht Club. @DCDDubai and Emaar Security were on site & have since extinguished the fire, moving the boat to a secure location,” Emaar Properties tweeted.
“In light of the quick response, there are no injuries and the area is now operational,” it added.
Residents also took to social media to share the videos and photos of the incident.
“Today i woke up to a burning smell that apparently came from a yacht across the Marina. Good news it wasn’t mine, bad news wind is bringing the smell directly to my building. Thank god it was empty so no one got injured,” tweeted @jminsdimples.
The yacht was moored at the southern end of the Marina bay, next to the Sayorah Street bridge.