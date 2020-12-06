Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has posted an online video that went viral overnight, gathering over 873,000 views since Saturday night.
The online video, which was posted on his official Instagram account @faz3 was shared with his 10.7 million followers, and accompanied with the caption, “828 meters of excitement”.
In the video, viewers can watch as the Dubai Crown Prince climbs to the top of the Burj Khalifa – the tallest building in the world. He then poses for the camera with Downtown Dubai’s breathtaking view in the background.
This is the second time that Sheikh Hamdan has scaled the Burj Khalifa. In 2013, he dramatically posed with the UAE flag on top of the world’s tallest tower to celebrate Dubai’s winning bid to host World Expo 2020.
However, the widely anticipated event was postponed to 2021 earlier this year after the COVID-19 outbreak called for stricter measures and brought international travel to a halt.
The first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region will run from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022 and will bring together more than 190 countries to explore new ideas, form new connections and collectively tackle some of the greatest global challenges of our time.