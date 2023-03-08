Abu Dhabi/Dubai: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared a video recognising women’s contributions and roles in building their societies, as the world today marks the International Women’s Day.
“On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we recognise and celebrate the crucial role that women play in building dynamic societies. We wish continued success to all women in achieving their hopes and ambitions while contributing to a shared progress and sustainable future,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account to express his appreciation for women on their International Day.
Marking International Women's Day celebrated worldwide on March 8, Sheikh Mohammed shared a video showing how women have excelled in all aspects of life.
"A man's appreciation for a woman demonstrates his virility, decency and politeness. And society's appreciation for women reflects its civilisation and lofty culture. The world's appreciation for women reflects its progress, prosperity and stability."
"Women's appreciation is a barometer of humanity's progress,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.