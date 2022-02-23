Sharjah\Umm Al Quwain\Ras Al Khaimah: Authorities in Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah are working hard to close abandoned wells, with the Department of Civil Defence in Ras Al Khaimah launching an initiative to locate and bury abandoned and open wells in open areas and places across the emirate. This drive has been undertaken in order to preserve public safety and avoid accidents.

Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Ras Al Khaimah, on Monday chaired a meeting with the heads of departments and branch managers to discuss this initiative.

The administration also held a meeting with the authorities concerned, which included the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, National Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Municipal Department, Public Services Department and Environmental Protection and Development Authority.

Reporting to the authorities

Brigadier General Al Zaabi said that during the meeting, steps were discussed to begin the process of counting the number of these open or abandoned wells, determine their locations and start closing them.

Authorities in Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah are working hard to close abandoned wells. Image Credit: Supplied

Brigadier General Al Zaabi clarified that the initiative was limited to only abandoned wells in open areas and not wells located in farms and closed areas, which are the responsibility of their respective owners. He urged people to cooperate with this initiative by reporting the locations of exposed wells in open areas.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Al Dhaid city started a campaign last week to close all abandoned and random wells in the city.

UAE authorities acrsos various emirates have undertaken a campaign to raise awareness on the dangers of open wells and have initiated work to close wells that left unfenced in open areas. Image Credit: Supplied

Ali Musabeh Al Tunaiji, Director of Al Dhaid Municipality, explained that Al Dhaid had hundreds of wells, with many left without fences or warning signs, thereby posing a threat to the residents and even animals.

Second successive year of campaign

The Municipality of Al Dhaid has urged residents and visitors to contact the municipality on 993 or 0507477888 to report any abandoned or random well, so that the municipality can implement the necessary procedures to close them.

Similar measures were also undertaken by Umm Al Quwain Municipality to close all abandoned and open wells in the Falaj Al Mualla area of the emirate. This is the second year in a row that the municipality has launched such a measure in the Falaj Al Mualla area of the emirate.

Toll-free number

The municipality confirmed that as part of this safety campaign in 2021, 20 abandoned wells were closed. The municipality further confirmed that there were approximately 30 abandoned wells at various places in the emirate.