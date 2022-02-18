Abu Dhabi: A total of 18 abandoned buildings have been demolished in Abu Dhabi city last year, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality said on Thursday.
The structures were demolished to ensure public health and safety, and to preserve the general appearance of the neighbourhoods.
In a statement, the Municipality said it works with building owners and landlords to ensure that built structures are properly maintained, and that any unused buildings are either refurbished or demolished.
In 2020, the Municipality demolished eight abandoned buildings in the capital city and its suburbs.