Dubai: Dubai Municipality has inspected the Virtual Reality (VR) training hub at the sewage treatment plant in Jebel Ali.
Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, inspected the treatment plant – a first of its kind in this field in the Middle East and third in the world - in line with plans to keep pace with modern and advanced systems, especially the Artificial Intelligence technology.
Al Hajri was briefed on the centre that employs VR technology in managing the sewage network and treatment plants, simulation purposes, operations training and maintenance work for the equipment and devices in it, with the aim of developing these operations and works on an ongoing basis.
The centre aims to increase employee productivity in treatment plants by up to seven per cent as a result of developing the skills of employees undergoing training on the VR system, in addition to the contribution of specialised training programmes supported by VR technology in reducing human errors by 50 per cent. It results in savings in maintenance costs and operation, at a rate equivalent to five per cent of the budget allocated for this. It also contributes in reducing the emergency downtime of equipment and the treatment process by 30 per cent in a way that is reflected in the quantity and quality of treated water.