Dubai: At least three people sustained injuries a Dubai blaze after a traffic accident between a car and a tanker on early hours of Sunday.
According to Dubai Civil Defence, the tanker was carrying flammable materials burst into flames after the crash on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road close to Ras Al Khor exit towards Abu Dhabi. The tanker collided with the car and then crashed into the concrete road divider and fence before it caught fire. Command room received the emergency call at 12:06am on Sunday.
“Firefighters from Al Rashidiya fire station were dispatched and arrived to the location at 12:10am. The tanker and the car were totally burnt,” Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson said. The fire was brought under control at around 12:23am. “Three people sustained minor injuries and were transferred to hospital for treatment,” added the official. Police have started investigation.