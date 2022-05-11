Dubai: A group of Dubai Municipality workers have received a special gift of watching a movie at a boutique cinema.
The civic body on Wednesday tweeted a video that showed the workers in multicoloured reflective jackets being taken in a bus and later being served with refreshments at movie theatre. Popcorns in hand, they enjoyed a superhero movie in the theatre located in a hotel.
“In recognition of their efforts and keenness to ensure their happiness, and in celebration of workers’ month, #DubaiMunicipality invited a group of department workers to the Rove Downtown Hotel to watch a film,” the municipality said on Twitter.
The video also showed the workers being greeted with a ‘Thank You’ message on the movie screen in multiple languages spoken by them.
The International Workers’ Day falls on May 1 and Dubai Municipality regularly organises several events to appreciate and honour workers throughout the month.