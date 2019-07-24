Police officer Mahmoud Mohammed Al Shaabi at the gates of Dubai Police Headquarters. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: Police have awarded an officer for his gracious smiles and the ability to spread happiness among the police force.

A video posted on Twitter explained how an officer stationed at the gates of Dubai Police Headquarters was nominated by colleagues to receive official recognition from the Happiness and Positivity Council at Dubai Police.

Colonel Saeed Abdullah Al Mazloum, the deputy director of the council, said Mahmoud Mohammed Al Shaabi would welcome colleagues and visitors everyday with a smile and deserved to be appreciated for his role in spreading happiness and positivity.

According to the recent employee and customer happiness surveys for 2018, Dubai Police and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) topped their respective fields.

Dubai Police topped the ‘large government entities’ index with 92.5 per cent customer satisfaction, followed by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) on 90.4 per cent. Meanwhile the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Health Authority both shared third with 87.2 per cent each.