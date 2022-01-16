Dubai: Colourful projections and a speech by the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General at Al Wasl Plaza, the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai, on Saturday evening marked the start of the World Expo’s Global Goals Week – the annual event’s first time leaving the UN General Assembly in New York City.
Collective progress towards the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) underpins Expo’s latest Theme Week, held in association with the UN and running until January 22.
On Saturday, projections lit up Al Wasl dome – the largest 360-degree projection screen in the world. A procession of UN SDG flags, carried by UN SDG advocates, followed shortly after, as well as a speech by special guest Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations.
‘Clear sign’
Amina J Mohammed said: “The 10 million visits that Expo 2020 has received so far are a clear sign that people, governments, businesses and organisations from across the world are eager for change, yearning for hope and ready to come together.”
She added: “It is up to each and every one of us, individually and collectively, to turn this engagement into partnerships and investments that tangibly improve people’s lives everywhere. With the Global Goals woven into the fabric of Expo 2020, I cannot think of a more appropriate place for us to renew our shared commitment to keep the promises that we made in 2015.”
The UN General Assembly adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes 17 SDGs, in September 2015.