Dubai: Funeral prayers for Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance and Industry, were performed at Zabeel Mosque in Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan passed away today (Wednesday).
According to the Dubai Media Office Twitter account, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai performed his brother’s funeral prayers.
Sheikh Hamdan was laid to rest in Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Makoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; and Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai also attended the funeral along with members of the Maktoum family.
He was joined by a number of Sheikhs including: Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Head of the Dubai Land.
Meanwhile, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, in coordination with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, issued a circular to all Imams of mosques across the country to perform absentee prayers for the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum after the Maghrib prayer today, Wednesday, and to notify the worshippers to participate while following the precautionary measures.