Sheikh Mohammed shared his warmest wishes to the Chinese people on the occasion of 71st founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared his warmest wishes to the Chinese people on the occasion of 71st founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China with a heartwarming video showing young children singing the Chinese national anthem on Thursday.

“On the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the people of the UAE extend their warmest wishes to the Chinese people. Our long, historic relationship with China is of strategic significance and we hope it will achieve further advancement,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted on his official social media handle.

In the 53-second video, young children wearing tradition Emirati attire are singing “March of the Volunteers”, the Chinese national anthem. Footages also showed Sheikh Mohammed together His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping during his previous state visit to the UAE.

Strong UAE-China relations

Earlier, Chinese Consul-General Li Xuhang has praised and thanked the UAE for its strong friendship with China and said the two countries “have passed the test of the most severe pandemic of the century and turned crises into opportunities.”

Li’s comments were made during a virtual celebration on the eve of the 71st Founding Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. He said: “The COVID-19 pandemic that has been going on for almost the whole year is affecting the whole world. We believe, however, the history of 2020 should not be written by the pandemic, but by the people instead. We believe that it is the people who create history.”