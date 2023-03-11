Dubai: In a touching gesture, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was gifted a heartwarming surprise on his 62nd birthday. Rashid, son of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, planted a kiss on the photo of the President.
This heart-melting moment was captured on video and posted on Sheikh Hamdan's Instagram page, instantly garnering attention from social media users nationwide. With over 211,435 likes and counting, the video has gone viral, winning hearts across the internet.
As the news of his birthday spread, the entire nation wished him a happy birthday and prayed for his protection and blessings from Allah. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed has been the driving force behind many initiatives that have contributed to the development and growth of the UAE.
Born on March 11, 1961, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed played an active role in the development of the emirate of Abu Dhabi for more than three decades, which witnessed a rapid economic and social transformation. He was unanimously elected as the President of the UAE by the Federal Supreme Council on May 14.